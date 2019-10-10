Badlapur school gets solar-powered computer lab

mumbai

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:01 IST

Hardika Bhopi, a Class 6 student from Ambeshiv village in Badlapur, was pleasantly surprised to see that the computer lab in her school was air-conditioned.

South Indian Education Centre (SIEC), 6 kms from Badlapur railway station in far-flung Ambeshiv village, has been digitalised using solar power.

“We were all excited to see the well-equipped computer lab. This has boosted our enthusiasm,” said Bhopi.

The school’s computer lab with newly installed solar panels was inaugurated on Tuesday.

A total of 32 solar panels have been installed on the premises. Solar power is used for air- conditioner, fans, lights, a projector and printer.

The school administration said three students used to share one computer as there were only 10 computers. Now, it has 28 computers.

“We are ensuring that students learn in a comfortable environment. When other schools are introducing e-learning, we must provide our students modern equipment to learn and provide them with more facilities,” said Gangadharan Nambiar, chairman of the school.

Built in 2002, the school was meant for economically backward class children. There are 225 students in the school.

This project is fully funded from donations.

“Students are happy that they get to sit in air-conditioned lab. They are not used to modern facilities and when they get it in their school, we are sure they will make use of it,” added Nambiar.

It took two months for the school to build the lab and install solar panels.

“Fossil fuels are going to be depleted some day and sustainable development is the only way out. So we opted for solar power,” said Neethu Nair, administrator of the school.

The school provides free education to Adivasi students.

