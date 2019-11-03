e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Bangalore hotelier wanted ₹6-cr loan, cheated of ₹12.5 lakh

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:00 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A Bangalore-based hotelier was cheated of ₹12.8 lakh while seeking a business loan of ₹6 crore from a Vashi- based financial consulting firm. After three trips to Pune, a meeting in Vashi and a property inspection in Bangalore, six months into his application, the Vashi police on Friday booked three persons on charges of cheating.

Govind Raj M, 48, in his complaint to the police, said he got in touch with the main accused Abhishek Tiwari through his friend Shivkumar's contact in May. Govind and Shivkumar ran a web search to authenticate Tiwari's credentials and found his office address at Sector 30 in Vashi.

They spoke to Tiwari on a conference call to discuss the loan where Tiwari mentioned he would need to see the property papers for collateral. The hotelier sent his property papers to Tiwari on the latter's official email ID of 'Stagg Solutions'.

"Tiwari called Govind to meet him at his Vashi office. During the meeting on May 15, Tiwari asked him to pay ₹5 lakh to initiate the loan process as the amount is large. While Govind paid half the amount immediately through an online transaction, the rest was paid two days later following the property inspection in Bangalore along with ₹30,000 towards inspection charges," said an officer privy to the investigations.

Officials said Tiwari called Govind and his associate for a meeting with financier Jogendra Pratap Singh in Pune a few days later. During the meeting, Singh told Govind he needs to pay ₹ 7.5 lakh as processing fee and settled the interest rate at 9.5%.

After paying the amount on May 27, Govind visited Pune the next day to sign additional documents and was told the registration for the loan will be done on June 11, said the police.

While he was scheduled to have another meeting between June 25 and 28, Govind complained that Tiwari started avoiding his calls. He said he had met with an accident and was in hospital. Govind's further inquiries too met with no response and Raj approached the police.

"The hotelier submitted an application against three people — Tiwari, Singh and his private assistant Meghna Joshi. Our preliminary inquiry revealed there was a cognisable offence. Based on that, we have booked the trio under sections of cheating," said an officer from Vashi police station requesting not to be named.

The police said they will issue summons to all the accused .

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News