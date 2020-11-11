Banned metals, chemicals found in green crackers sold in Mumbai, NGO tells Centre, state

mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:11 IST

An analysis of the chemical composition of green crackers being sold in Mumbai by city-based non-government organisation (NGO) Awaaz Foundation showed the presence of ingredients banned by the Supreme Court in 2018 such as barium nitrate, along with potassium nitrate and sulphur. Barium nitrate, which emits green flames when a cracker is lit, is a metal oxide that increases both air and noise pollution.

Firecracker manufacturers from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu confirmed that they were allowed to use barium nitrate and that they got manufacturing certificates.

A 2018 study by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that exposure to nitrates could lead to developmental dangers to children and unborn babies.

On Wednesday, Awaaz Foundation wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office and various bodies of the Central and state governments. “It is truly shocking that test results of these green crackers, which children are encouraged to use, are validated by the open display of the banned chemical content on their packaging. Such crackers, which cause serious illnesses including respiratory illnesses, will worsen the effects of Covid-19,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener of Awaaz Foundation, and called for a pan-India ban on them.

A 2018 SC order banned the manufacture of traditional polluting firecrackers and called for developing green crackers using a new chemical composition. On October 5, 2019, the Centre announced the use of green firecrackers developed by the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). With new formulations and a minimum reduction in emissions by 30%, NEERI developed flower pots and sparklers.

Of the 11 green crackers analysed at a private laboratory, Awaaz Foundation identified seven with and four without the NEERI symbol. All these firecrackers comprised heavy metals such as aluminium, magnesium, strontium, barium, potassium, calcium, chlorine and sulphur.

The study, however, did not calculate the percentage contribution of each ingredient in the firecracker. “Only the chemical composition is described on the boxes, not the quantity. So there seems to be no difference in these crackers from traditionally polluting ones,” said Abdulali.

Ganesan Panjurajan, president, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association, said, NEERI issued certificates to around 600 of 1,075 factories at Sivakasi. “There’s a 20% reduction in barium in each green firecracker as per the new formula. We are using NEERI’s recommended additive for reduction of particulate matter emission by 25-30% when crackers are burst. However, we cannot comment on those ‘green crackers’ that do not have the stamp,” said Panjurajan.

Pooja Dhar, advocate-on-record for the petitioners in the SC, said the Union environment ministry had filed an affidavit, , based on NEERI’s submissions, before the Apex court in November 2019 allowing minimal use of barium nitrate in the formula for green crackers.

“However, SC has not given its final verdict since there was a delay in the matter due to Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, there is no clarity on whether barium nitrate can actually be used or not,” said Dhar adding that the SC had in March directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe Sivakasi-based manufacturers for using barium nitrate during firecracker manufacturing process.

A NEERI official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said, “We cannot comment on the use of any ingredients as the matter is subjudice. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) grants approval for the use of green crackers. We are a research organisation developing formulations and testing emission reduction. Market or implementation-related issues do not pertain to us.”

PESO official SD Mishra, controller of explosives, and MK Jhala, joint controller of explosives, refused to comment.

Meanwhile, Minesh Mehta, general secretary of Mumbai and Thane district Fireworks Dealers’ Welfare Association, said, “We are only purchasing crackers from agencies that have a licence to produce crackers with the NEERI stamp on them.”