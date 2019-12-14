BEST losing revenue to faulty power meters: Panel members

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:11 IST

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee members on Friday criticised BEST administration for faulty meter readings and electricity bills, leading to a loss in revenue. In a budget meeting held on Friday, BEST committee members pointed out that they failed to repair electricity meters of 11,858 consumers.

According to BEST, by the end of September 2019, around 3,247 meters showed display not visible (DNV) in the system. At the same time, 8,288 meters showed no consumption in the billing system, and 323 meters were installed but not billed.

BEST committee member Shrikant Kawathankar blamed the inefficiency of BEST administration for an increase in loss of BEST. “In June 2019, around 9,491 electricity meters were pending repair. The number kept rising, and by the end of September, it reached 11,858. Who is to be blamed for a financial loss?” said Kawathankar

BEST administrations agreed that there is an increase in pendency of attending to DNV cases, no-consumption cases, and billing cases. However, refuting to inefficiency allegations, a BEST official said maximum manpower is being utilised to replace meters; an activity under Integrated Power Development Scheme project which is required to be completed this month to avail financial aid from Government of India.

BEST committee members also pointed out that; the total arrears or on-site meters is ₹109.39 crore, out of which only ₹60.86 crore arrears were recovered till November 8.

As far as the vigilance cell is concerned, they registered 816 cases and have recovered fines of ₹433.79 lakh.

Type June 2019 Added in July Attended in July to Sept Sept Pending

Pending

Display not visible (DNV) 1215 7007 4975 3247

Nil/Low consumption meters 8064 12817 12593 8288

Meters installed but not billed 212 8402 8291 323