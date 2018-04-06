BJP Foundation Day Live Updates: Amit Shah to address rally; traffic jams in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a mega show of strength on its 38th foundation day on Friday at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The rally at MMRDa ground will be addressed by party president Amit Shah, who arrived in the city on Thursday evening.

Party leaders said an estimated three lakh workers from across Maharashtra will attend the rally. “The party’s first foundation day rally was held in Mumbai in 1980 in Bandra, so it’s fitting to have the 38th celebration here, now that we have expanded exponentially,’’ said state party president Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday. “In the past four years, we have managed to achieve a target of one crore members in the state.”

The party has organised 28 special trains to ferry BJP workers; around 50,000 buses and jeeps will also be used to get workers into the city.

While the party holds foundation day celebrations every year, this mega show, a year ahead of the 2019 polls, is aimed at showcasing the party’s growth over the past four years. The BJP hopes to energise its cadre with an eye on the upcoming elections.

Besides Shah, Union minister of transport Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also expected to address the rally.

With BJP workers coming in large number of vehicles to attend the rally, the Western Express highway and BKC are experience major traffic snarls.

Here are the BJP’s foundation day rally live updates:

11.42am: Folk music and dance performances begin at MMRDA ground for BJP workers, who have arrived from different parts of Maharashtra.

11.40am: Nine of 11 trains have reached Bandra Terminus on the Western Railway. The remaining trains are expected to arrive by 2pm. Railway officials said each train has the capacity to carry 1,500 to 2,000 people.

11.37am: Another resident of Ballarpur, Sudhakar Pardhi says: “Around 3,000 people from my city are here. Though it is very hot and we have been here for hours now, we don’t feel exhausted because we are excited to be here.”

11.33am: Salla Nanded, 65, who has been a BJP worker for the last 40 years, has come to Mumbai from Ballarpur in one of the special trains arranged by the party. “I am not at all tired. I am very happy to be here,” she says.

11.30am: Bus operators said about 2,000 buses will come from across Maharashtra; of these, 800 will be from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

11.25am: Raghunath Hedau from Vidarbha’s Yavatmal district travelled almost 700km to attend the BJP foundation day celebrations. “I was also there at the 2014 rally, before the elections. The arrangements are better this time,” he said.

11.24am: Traffic slows down from Kurla station to BKC.

11.22am: Traffic moving slow from Kalanagar junction towards BKC, says traffic control room. Traffic crawling from Andheri on WEH towards airport.

11.15am: Former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, who has been sulking with the BJP leadership, is present on the party dais.

11.05am: Lakhs of BJP workers from across Maharashtra have arrived to celebrate the party’s foundation day. Many said they are impressed with the arrangements made, such as snacks, water bottles, newspapers and proper seating, all in place since 5am.

10.50am: The MMRDA ground, where the rally is being held, has a rough sitting capacity of 2.5 lakh. The ground has nearly filled up, and more vehicles and buses are en route.

10.45am: The police have deployed a large number personnel and made security arrangements in the business hub, where the rally is being held.

10.35am: Traffic starts getting blocked on the Western Express Highway.