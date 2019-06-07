BMC nod to build four-storey structure on Juhu garden to rehabilitate Metro-2B PAP

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) improvements committee on Thursday approved the proposal of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to rehabilitate residents affected by Metro 2B corridor by constructing a four-storey residential building on a civic garden off Gulmohar Road in Juhu.

The move, however, was opposed by corporators from the opposition Congress, who said this would further reduce open spaces in the city.

The MMRDA’s Metro-2B corridor stretches from DN Nagar in Andheri and Mandale near Mankhurd.

The authority had proposed that tenants of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) building at Gulmohur Road, who lost their four-storey building to the project, be rehabilitated on this civic garden. Mhada had given its approval for this.

On Thursday, approval for the same from the BMC was tabled in the improvements committee.

Ashraf Azmi, Congress corporator, said, “This decision has set a bad example. Just because it is for Metro corridor we cannot pass each and every proposal without thinking about

the depleting open space in the city.”

Another Congress corporator, Javed Juneja, said, “The MMRDA is financially capable of purchasing private land and rehabilitating the Metro-affected families. Why does the government want to construct houses on land where there is a garden?”

However, corporators from the BJP said it is necessary for the speedy construction of a Metro corridor in the western suburbs considering the number of people who die every day travelling in the local trains.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 06:10 IST