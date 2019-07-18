Body of woman washed away in Panvel’s Gadi river found 30km away

Eight days after a bike-borne couple was washed away while crossing a bridge above Gadi river at Panvel, the woman’s body was found in a creek at CBD Belapur on Wednesday. The distance between the bridge and the spot where 28-year-old Sarika Ambre’s body was found is around 30km, said police.

On Wednesday afternoon, fishermen at Belapur village noticed the woman’s body floating in the water. Officers from the NRI Coastal police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, arrived at the spot and recovered the body with the help of locals.

On July 9, Aditya Ambre, 30, and his wife Sarika were crossing the bridge at Umroli village, when the river’s water level increased suddenly and washed them away. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officers recovered Aditya’s body from a creek in Jui Kamothe village on July 11. Two days later, the NDRF called off the search operation after they were unable to find Sarika’s body.

Ashok Rajput, senior inspector of Panvel Taluka police station, said, “Our team reached the spot as soon as we learnt that [Sarika’s] body was found. We later identified it with the help of the deceased’s family members. The body was decomposed as it was in the water for eight days.”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 00:41 IST