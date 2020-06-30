e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC disposes of PIL seeking cancellation of CISCE exams

Bombay HC disposes of PIL seeking cancellation of CISCE exams

mumbai Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:32 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought directions to scrap board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which were scheduled to be held in July. This comes after the Supreme Court was informed by the council that it was adopting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) formula of making the exams optional for the students this year and would declare the results by July 15. The HC, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the court in case they were not satisfied with the assessment methodology which the council would adopt while declaring result.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice SS Shinde, while hearing the PIL filed by a parent and advocate Arvind Tiwari and others through video conferencing on Monday, was informed by the council that it had not prepared the methodology which was sought by the court in the earlier hearing.

The council, however, informed the bench that as it had already submitted to the apex court that the results would be declared by July 15 and students would be given the option of appearing for the exams thereafter, the prayers of the petitioners were addressed. The council also submitted that as the SC while hearing the petition had said that all other litigations regarding CISCE and CBSE exams were deemed to be disposed of, hence these PIL should be disposed of.

The petitioners, however, informed the court that as the council had not clarified the methodology of assessment it would adopt while declaring results, the petition should be kept pending till the CISCE furnished the same to the court.

After hearing the argument, the bench upheld the contention of the council and said as the SC had ordered disposal of all PILs on the matter, the PILs stood disposed. It, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to file a fresh PIL if there were any grievances regarding the methodology.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss
NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In