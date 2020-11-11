e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay high court directs ASI to protect medieval aqueduct in Aurangabad

Bombay high court directs ASI to protect medieval aqueduct in Aurangabad

The bench said asking the state government to take over the work of preserving the monument will defeat the purpose

mumbai Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:58 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times,Mumbai
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.(HT Archive)
         

The Bombay high court has expressed displeasure over the apathetic approach of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in maintaining Thatte Nahar, a 7.5km long aqueduct in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad built over two-and-half centuries back. It directed the ASI on Monday to maintain the aqueduct properly and also reconsidering its decision of not declaring it a protected monument.

A division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and Avinash Gharote expressed displeasure over the Union culture ministry, the ASI, and Aurangabad superintending archaeologist’s view that Thatte Nahar required to be protected, but the Maharashtra government should do it.

“We are unable to countenance this argument as this merely results in passing the buck and nothing else,” said the bench.

Also Read: Bombay high court paves way for redevelopment of Mumbai’s Chandan Cinema property

The bench said asking the state government to take over the work of preserving the monument will defeat the purpose. It added the ASI took over the monument in 1971 and has been maintaining it since.

“This is not only dereliction of the duties and responsibilities under the AMASR [Ancient Monuments And Archaeological Sites And Remains] Act but apathy of the grossest nature, which in fact results in destroying the very purpose for which the ASI has been created,” said the bench.

Anant Thatte, a descendant of Bhagwantrao Thatte, who built the underground water channel in 1762, moved the court in 2013, challenging ASI’s move against declaring it a protected monument.

tags
top news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Chirag Paswan’s gambit fails as Nitish Kumar prevails after a bruising battle
Chirag Paswan’s gambit fails as Nitish Kumar prevails after a bruising battle
LIVE: Keeping Pfizer vaccine at -70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
LIVE: Keeping Pfizer vaccine at -70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In