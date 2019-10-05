e-paper
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Bombay high court refuses to relax admission norms for Ayurveda, Homeopathy colleges

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:41 IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday refused to relax the norms for admission to Homeopathy and Ayurveda colleges in the state for the current academic year.

Currently, admission to Homeopathy and Ayurveda colleges requires a minimum 50-percentile score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The petitioners – Association of Managements of Homeopathic Colleges of Maharashtra and Association of Management of Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of Maharashtra – sought a relaxation on the rule, stating that half the seats in their colleges were vacant.

The petitioners informed the bench that the rules framed by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) were not in consonance with the Indian Medicine Central Council (IMCC) Act, 1970. Further, the counsel for petitioners pointed out that the Karnataka and Punjab and Haryana HCs had granted relief to similar pleas.

The bench of justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel, while refusing to grant interim relief on Friday, kept the petition pending. The bench held that the norms had been formulated by the medical council after following due procedure and hence, there was no need for interference by the court.

