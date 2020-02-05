CM fund to cover med costs of 24-year-old set ablaze in Wardha

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:51 IST

A day after a 24-year-old woman was set on fire by a stalker at Hinganghat in Wardha district, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the expenses for medical treatment of the victim, who suffered 40% burns, will be paid for from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case will be transferred to a fast track court to ensure speedy justice. On Tuesday evening, he visited the victim at the hospital in Nagpur.

The woman, a college lecturer, was accosted by the accused, Vikesh Nagrale, 27, while she was on her way to her college. He poured petrol on her before setting her ablaze and riding away on his motorcycle. She was initially rushed to a nearby primary health centre and later shifted to Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Centre, where doctors said her condition was very critical. Dr Anup Marar, director of Orange City Hospital, said that the victim had sustained deep dermal burns, covering her scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, and full neck. She also suffered inhalational injuries which affected her respiratory system.

Wardha police have arrested Nagrale, a married man with a seven-month-old son. Thackeray has directed the police to prepare a strong case against the accused.

According to the police, the accused and the victim are from Darode village.