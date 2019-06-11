Coastal road contractors to be held responsible if flooding occurs in nearby areas, says BMC

Fearing the possibility of flooding or waterlogging this monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) coastal roads department has told contractors working on the ₹12,721-crore project (see box) to take all possible precautions, and responsibility, to ensure flooding does not occur.

In case of flooding due to coastal road work, the contractor will be held responsible, said a senior civic official. HT’s monsoon audit had pointed out how coastal road sites may create new flooding spots. A senior official said, “The contractor has been told to ensure all work related to monsoon preparedness is completed, failing which they will be held responsible. Our officials are regularly following up with them as the contractors had come up with anti-flooding measures.”

According to their plan, contractors will install de-watering pumps, connect all stormwater drains to outlets, set up helpline numbers for citizens to register flooding complaints and ensure water does not get accumulated during monsoon.

Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner (in-charge of the project), said, “We have told the contractors to take adequate measures and ensure flooding does not occur. The contractors will have to ensure drains are not choked and pumps are installed properly.”

During HT’s audit, panellists had pointed out that there is an urgent need to extend existing stormwater drains from the original sea-facing land through the reclaimed land and give it an outlet to the sea.

As of now, the BMC has constructed breakwaters nearly 80-100m away from the coastline and is also reclaiming the land between. The panellists found out that while some of the existing stormwater drains have been diverted within the reclaimed land, others have not been connected to the outlet at all.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 00:54 IST