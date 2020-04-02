Coronavirus outbreak: 2,500 residents of Mumbai’s Dharavi area to remain in home quarantine

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:33 IST

Around 2,500 residents of Dr Baliga Nagar in Dharavi have been directed to remain under home quarantine after a 56-year-old man died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, while a 52-year-old man who worked as a sweeper in the area was tested positive for the virus 24 hours later.

The colony with 308 flats and 91 shops has already been sealed by the authorities. Local ward office has said no resident will be permitted to step out of their homes and that food and other essential items would be provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 52-year-old Worli resident has been undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. The civic body has also stamped 23 workers, who had worked with him in Dharavi, to remain under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old was suspected to be among those who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. However, assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, “The family and the patient had denied any visit to the Jamaat event in Delhi. We are tracing all his close contacts and getting them in quarantine.” Around 70 high-risk contacts, including his family, neighbours and a physician, will be tested for Covid-19 on an immediate basis. The high-risk contacts of the victim also include 50-60 people in Sion Hospital whom the 56-year-old had met during his treatment. They too have been quarantined too. BMC is also tracing his close contacts from a nearby mosque which the patient regularly visited.

“Meanwhile, four people, three from Dharavi and one from Mahim, who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event have also been quarantined at a nearby hotel. They will undergo tests and we are also tracing their contact,” said a civic official.