Corporators slam BMC over hiring of ‘fellows’ during financial crisis

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:36 IST

Corporators slammed the civic administration on Friday over hiring of professionals with no specific job profile on high salaries, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a freeze on recruitment in its recent annual budget.

The corporators demanded that the services of ‘fellows’ hired by BMC through the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme be discontinued.

Corporators demanded to put a stop on needless expenses like its social media handle and advertising films. Last year, the BMC had hired 20-30 fellows at a contract salary up to ₹75, 000. They were said to be hired for brainstorming on novel initiatives in governance.

The BMC, in its annual budget 2020-21, had said that they will put a hold the further filling of vacancies for all posts until revenues show an upward trend. Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party leader, said, “Hiring of these fellows indicates that BMC’s employees are inefficient. At a time when the BMC is struggling with its finances, it is spending crores on its social media handle or sponsoring advertisement films.”

Vishaka Raut, leader of the house, said, “The administration should give us details on how much is being spent on fellows and why are they not considering to discontinue them.” However, P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The recruitment freeze is not permanent and the stay will be lifted.”

Meanwhile, the administration faced another criticism on its earmarking of hawking pitches, especially in areas which have been declared non-hawking zones.

Corporators demanded that hawkers in markets which have traditionally been at a particular spot in the city should not be moved.