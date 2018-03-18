Couple found dead on Thane tracks: Kin of youth unaware if there is a link

The families of two youths, a 20-year-old man and a minor girl, whose bodies were recently found on the railway tracks near Nilje station, have said they were not aware about their relationship.

The families of Rohit Waghe, 20 and Gauravi Yadav, 16 have stated this in their statement to Thane Railway Police. “The families of both the victims are in shock, therefore we have asked them to be present for interrogation on Monday. We have spoken to the youth’s brother, Deepak Waghe, who said they didn’t know whether his brother was involved with the girl. The father of the girl, Vinod Yadav, has also mentioned the same in his statement given to police,” said a senior police official from Government Railway Police (GRP), Thane.

The railway police will now question the motormen of the trains that pass from Diva-Panvel railway line to find out if any of them had spotted the duo together.

On Thursday night, the motormen of Diva-Roha train alerted the Thane station master about a youth lying unconscious on the track.

The police took him to Thane Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.

They learnt that he was Rohit. On Friday morning, Gauravi’s body was found near Nilje railway station. Both bodies had injury marks.

Though both were registered as cases of accidental death, the GRP team is still investigating whether they committed suicide or met with an accident.

“We are preparing the list of the trains that passed on the same route,” said an official. According to a Thane GRP official, Rohit hailed from Waklan village and worked as a gardener in Navi Mumbai. Gauravi was from class 9 student from Nilje village.