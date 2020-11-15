e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: 902 fined in 10 days for travelling in locals without masks in Mumbai

Covid-19: 902 fined in 10 days for travelling in locals without masks in Mumbai

According to police, the maximum number of people caught without masks has been at CSMT, Thane, Kurla, Mumbai Central and Andheri stations

mumbai Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:17 IST
Megha Sood
The police have so far collected the fine of ₹1,81,000.
Government railway police (GRP) have penalised 902 people in the past 10 days for roaming on railway premises without masks. The police have so far collected the fine of ₹1,81,000. According to police, the maximum number of people caught without masks has been at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Thane, Kurla, Mumbai Central and Andheri stations.

“The drive began on November 4. We need to ensure people are wearing a mask and are adhering to Covid norms,” said a GRP officer.

On the first day, the police had penalised 35 people across the three railway lines of the city and collected a fine of ₹10,000, the following day the police caught 66 passengers and collected a fine of ₹19,200 with a maximum number of penalised people in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“On November 4, we fined a total of 50 passengers on the first and second day. However, this number gradually increased. Each commuter caught without a mask was fined ₹200,” said Hemant Bawdhankar, senior police inspector of CSMT. On Diwali day, the GRP caught 50 people and collected ₹10,000 as fines.

Officers said that since the railways have started to allow women commuters along with essential workers, concern for safety owing to Covid-19 infection has increased following which the drive was initiated.

