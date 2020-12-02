Day before Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray says “won’t let anyone forcibly take business away from Maharashtra”

mumbai

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:06 IST

Ahead of the visit of his counterpart form Uttar Pradesh (UP) Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray said that he would not allow anybody to “forcibly” take business from the state and the financial capital. Thackeray, who was speaking at an event by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the state is not scared of competition but it should be a fair one.

Adityanath is slated to visit Mumbai on Wednesday and is expected to meet people associated with the film industry and business leaders.

“Some people are coming today. They will also meet you all and ask you to come there [to invest]. But they don’t know that the magnetic strength [of Maharashtra] is so powerful that instead of people going from here to there [UP], it may so happen that somebody from there comes here,” Thackeray said while referring to Adityanath indirectly.

The Maharashtra CM said that their relations with the chamber have been through generations and they have collectively thought about the industrial progress and development of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

He said, “Today we have the power to fulfil dreams for Mumbai and Maharashtra. Our relations are through generations and will not be broken.”

“We are not jealous if someone progresses. We don’t have any problem if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then of course, I won’t let it happen and I think even you [industrialists] will not be willing to go,” he added, urging the chamber to become the brand ambassador of the state to attract investment into Maharashtra. He also promised complete support from his government.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra has signed investment tie-ups worth Rs50,000 crore during the pandemic and will go on to fetch over Rs1 lakh-crore investment in the state. He said that unlike demonetisation where the money “disappeared”, the industrial activities will start chugging once again.

In a day-long visit, Adityanath will go to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to ring the bell to list Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds.Adityanath, who has already unveiled a plan to set up a film city in Noida, will meet prominent people from film industry in Mumbai and extend an invitation to come to his state for filmmaking. The UP CM is also scheduled to meet top business leaders and head honchos to invite them to invest in his state.