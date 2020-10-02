e-paper
Dharavi, Bandra areas of Mumbai to face cut in water supply on Monday and Tuesday

Dharavi, Bandra areas of Mumbai to face cut in water supply on Monday and Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:30 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
         

Parts of Dharavi and Bandra (East) is likely to face no water supply or 50% water supply, depending on the area, between Monday and Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will repair leakages on a 48-inch stub main water line near Bandra Cabin. The repair work will be undertaken between 12noon on Monday and 12noon on Tuesday.

While areas of Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road, AKG Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbharwada, Sant Gorakumbhar Marg in Dharavi will receive 50% less water supply on Monday evening between 4pm and 9 pm; areas of Jasmine Mill Road in Dharavi and Matunga Labour Camp will not receive any water between 4am and 12 noon on Tuesday. Bandra Railway Terminal and Bandra Railway Colony water supply zone will not receive any water for 24 hours between 12noon on Monday and 12noon on Tuesday; and areas of Navpada, Behram Pada, Nirmal Nagar, Shantillal Compound, Kalanagar, Golibar Road, and Bandra-Kurla Complex will receive low-pressure water supply on Tuesday morning.

