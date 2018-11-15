Don’t miss these authors, events and discussions at Mumbai’s LitLive festival

Mumbai’s annual literary festival is back, and on the cards at the 9th edition of Tata Literature Live! are authors from around the world, the director of Netflix’s The Crown, even former ISRO man S Nambi Narayanan.

Thursday, November 15

Stephen Daldry, director and writer of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series The Crown, will discuss his work on different mediums, at the NCPA; 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

He will also be at the St Paul’s Institute of Communication Education in Bandra on Saturday, from 10.30 am to 11.30 am, in conversation with the English satirist Craig Brown. They will discuss the world’s obsession with royalty.

Friday, November 16

Israeli poet and software developer Eran Hadas is known for creating hypermedia poetry using software algorithms. Look out for his workshop on how you can do the same, at the NCPA, 2 pm to 4 pm.

You can also catch him at Title Waves from 10.30 am to 11.30 am, for a session on whether we’re ready for computer-generated literature.

Alan Hollinghurst, the English novelist best known for The Line of Beauty, will be at the NCPA from 3 pm to 4 pm, with authors Alberto Ruy-Sánchez and Tishani Doshi, talking about what it takes to ideate, and the books that inspired them.

Saturday, November 17

Catch David Ebershoff, American author of The Danish Girl; Christos Tsiolkas, Australian author of The Slap; and Deborah Moggach, author of These Foolish Things (adapted for the screen as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) in conversation about writing, and what makes for good adaptation. At the NCPA; 3 pm to 4 pm.

Catch Sebastian Faulks, author of Birdsong and Charlottee Gray as well as the James Bond continuation novel Devil May Care (2008). He will discuss his work on the Bond series, at the NCPA, from 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Sunday, November 18

Catch Neil MacGregor, British historian and former director of the British Museum, in conversation with columnist and LitLive founder-director Anil Dharker. MacGregor will discuss his new book, Living with the Gods, the different systems of belief he discovered around the world, and how they impacts the ways in which people live. At St Pauls; 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Entry to all events is free. For the full schedule, go to tatalitlive.in

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 20:05 IST