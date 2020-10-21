Drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Court extends Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody till November 3

mumbai

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:23 IST

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and other accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drug angle to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s (SSR) death.

The special court also remanded Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national who was arrested from a resort in Lonavala on Saturday, to judicial custody till November 3. Demetriades was arrested with a small quantity of drugs.

Demetriades is the brother of a prominent Bollywood actor’s girlfriend and is allegedly a major supplier of all kinds of drugs in the city. He has allegedly supplied drugs to several peddlers, who in turn were in touch with Showik. Some of these peddlers have been arrested in the SSR death case.

Showik was arrested on September 4 and remained in NCB custody till September 9. He was later remanded in judicial custody and has been in jail since.

Showik was arrested based on a statement by Abdel Basit Parihar, who claimed that he used to procure drugs from arrested accused Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim on the instruction of Showik. NCB claimed that Showik, during questioning, had revealed names of several Bollywood celebrities and peddlers involved in the drug network.

In his statement to the agency, Showik revealed that he used to “facilitate the delivery of drugs through Parihar by Ebrahim and Zaid”. “These deliveries used to be received by aids of Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea and even some times payments and choice of drugs were confirmed by her,” his statement added.

Showik’s bail plea was rejected, first by NDPS court, and later by the Bombay high court.