Electricity theft cases can now be filed at 132 police stations across Maharashtra

Given the rise in the number of electricity thefts in Maharashtra, and particularly in Mumbai, the home department has designated 132 police stations across the state to register complaints of electricity thefts.

The police stations have been designated based on the request of the state’s energy department.

The theft will be lodged under section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), 1973, with respect to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (Mahavitaran) or any other authorised electricity distribution franchise or licensee.

Over 900 cases of electricity thefts were registered in a single zone in Mumbai under Section 135 of the Electricity Act in 2017, said police officers.

“In Shivaji Nagar police station alone, we registered more than 200 cases last year. In one such case, 25 people were arrested and 37 others were absconding,” said a police officer.

The energy department has been losing over 30 to 40 percent of their revenue each year due to the thefts, said officials from the home department.

According to notification issued by state home department, around three to four police stations have been designated to file cases in electricity theft in each district. Seven police stations in Mumbai - Deonar, Kherwadi, Dongri, Pydhonie, Nagpada, Matunga and Kandivali - have been assigned.

The police stations assigned in the Thane district are Kalwa, Mumbra, Shanti Nagar (Bhiwandi), Mahatma Phule Chowk (Kalyan), Ambernath and Kopri, Bhiwandi, Murbad and Mira Road police station.

The police stations in Palghar district are Palghar, Nalasopara (East), Virar, Vasai, Talasari and Jawhar.

Five police stations each have been assigned in Aurangabad and Nashik; four each in Yavatmal, Raigad, Ahmednagar district, Jalgaon, Amravati, Beed, Solapur, and Nanded; three each in Washim, Sangali, Satara, Nandurbar, Gondia, Chandapur, Akola, Dhule, Hingoli,Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Latur; and two each in Bhandara, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Wardha.