Excise department wants to revoke liquor ban in Chandrapur, state says no proposal received

mumbai

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:28 IST

Citing that the illegal trade of liquor has witnessed a boom in the region after 2015, the state government’s excise department now wants to lift the ban imposed on liquor sale in Chandrapur district.

The department claimed that the illicit liquor seized in Chandrapur increased by 10 times, while the criminal cases surged manifold in the four-and-a-half years of the ban.

Officials also said cases of students smuggling liquor are being registered rampantly, as the illegal establishments selling liquor has emerged in large numbers.

During a review meeting of the excise department conducted by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar two weeks ago, officials pointed out that the police had seized illicit liquor worth ₹38.17 crore in 2019 — a steep rise from the ₹9-crore liquor seized in 2015.

Excise officials said the state could earn ₹4 crore by renewing the 531 licences cancelled in April 2015 after the ban, and an ₹242 crore from excise duty if the ban was revoked from the district.

After the presentation, a section of political leaders from the ruling alliance had reportedly considered to revoke the ban. Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar and Chandrapur MP Balu Dhanorkar had demanded lifting of the ban.

However, after activists criticised the suggestion, Pawar clarified last week that the government did not receive any official proposal about lifting the ban.

“It was just a review meeting of the department in the wake of the upcoming budget, during which the excise department gave a presentation. I have not ordered the department to lift the ban in Chandrapur,” he said.

In 2013, more than 588 gram panchayats had passed a resolution for the liquor ban after over 1 lakh women took to streets to impose it in the district.

The then Congress government, constituted a committee, comprising activists Abhay Bang and Vikas Amte, to look into the issue. In 2015, the committee, along with the then guardian minister of Chandrapur, Sanjay Deotale, recommended the ban, after which it was imposed in the district.

“The data given by the excise department is not correct. Our own survey revealed that liquor consumption among male residents of the district has reduced by 30%,” Bang said.

Former finance minister and former guardian minister of Chandrapur, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said, “The decision to revoke the ban cannot be taken only for Chandrapur, as liquor is banned in Wardha and Gadchiroli too. Besides, if revenue is the concern, then the ban on gutkha and plastic cause losses worth ₹1,000 crore and ₹750 crore , respectively.”