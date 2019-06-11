Expect showers in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday as ‘Vayu’ blows this way

The weather bureau on Monday issued a fresh forecast for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, thundershowers were recorded in several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) late on Monday, while a hailstorm was reported in Sinnar taluka in Nashik.

From 9pm onwards, rain and thunder began from Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and by 9.30pm, many areas in the suburbs, especially Malad, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Chembur, Santacruz received moderate showers. However, only drizzling with flashes of lightning was recorded across south Mumbai till 10.20pm.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather station recorded 30mm rain between 9.30pm and 11.30pm Monday while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 22mm rainfall. Both rainfall figures fell under the ‘moderate’ category.

“Mumbai and surrounding areas witnessed widespread thunder activity due to meeting of moist air from Arabian Sea where there is a weather system and dry warm air over land, giving rise to thundershowers. Thane, Navi Mumbai and the entire Mumbai suburbs received moderate rain with loud thunder,” said KS Hosalikar, , deputy director general, western region, IMD. The MMR also recorded a similar weather pattern on Sunday with light showers with the suburbs recording 3.2 mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 1mm. On Sunday, Bhandup, Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Andheri witnessed maximum rain, while eastern and western suburbs recorded rain with higher intensity on Monday.

Cloudy conditions with the possibility of rain and thundershowers has been predicted for Tuesday and light to moderate rain was forecasted for Wednesday. The IMD said the north

Konkan coast, including Mumbai, is likely to receive rainfall under the influence of a weather depression in southeast Arabian Sea, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ by Tuesday afternoon.

“The weather system was 760km south-southwest of Mumbai on Monday morning. It is likely to move north-northwest, towards the Maharashtra and Goa coast, paving way for rain and thundershowers along both south and north Konkan, including Mumbai,” said Hosalikar.

“Adverse impact is expected over Saurashtra early on June 12 with gusty winds (up to 150kmph) and heavy rain in the region. However, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till June 14.”

Independent experts said no adverse weather impacts are expected in Maharashtra due to the tropical cyclone as it will remain at a comfortable distance from the coast (approximately 300 km). While the MMR did receive showers on Monday, monsoon onset has not happened yet, and it is expected either over the weekend or next week, according to the weather bureau. The normal monsoon onset date for Mumbai is June 10.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 09:57 IST