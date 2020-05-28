e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Farmers can get loans up to 70% of their produce cost

Farmers can get loans up to 70% of their produce cost

mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 23:57 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

To provide relief to distressed farmers, the state government has launched a mortgage loan scheme against their farm produce. The new scheme allows a farmer to stock his produce at the godown of the Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation (MSWC) and get up to 70% amount of total cost of the produce as a mortgage loan.

The corporation will also provide the warehouse to store the stock at half the prices. The farmers can take benefit of the scheme if they are not getting a proper price for their produce or facing any other difficulty in selling their stock.

Currently, under the scheme, the loan will be provided by the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank.

State cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil said that the scheme has been formalised keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by the farmers. The scheme allows to safely store their stock until they get a proper price to sell and prepare for the next season.

“We are starting this scheme for three months on a pilot basis and based on the response, we might extend it to other banks,” said Patil.

The application for the scheme has been made online so that farmers don’t have to go to the bank. A facility has been created through which the application for the mortgage loan can be made through the online system of MSWC, based on the receipt issued against the stock. “The state has also prepared a mobile application through which loan application can be given,” said the cooperation minister.

“They will get the loan at an interest rate of 9% only. The state has also put a cap of Rs 5 lakh on the mortgage loan,” he added.

Farmers will be free to sell their produce anytime they want.

“The only condition is that they have to clear the principal loan amount along with the interest,” said a senior official from cooperation department.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In