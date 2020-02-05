Fewer volunteers and supplies, but Nagpada women soldier on

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:01 IST

Confined to one section of the space they earlier occupied on Morland Road at Mumbai Central, anti-CAA protesters said that volunteers who provided them with food and water are now staying away, as they are worried of being detained.

The development comes around four days after the Mumbai Police attempted to stop the protest. Those associated with the protests said that volunteers were not being allowed to bring in water at the protest site. The protesters, who have been at the site for more than two weeks, are calling the location ‘Mumbai Bagh’, in solidarity with those protesting at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. In the lane where Muslim women have staged a sit-in, there are hardly any male volunteers now to direct the crowd or to serve them food and water. Makeshift counters that were set up to store food and water coming from unknown benefactors have been cleared.

Some of the organisers of the protest said those staying in nearly buildings had objected to their premises being used for protest-related activities. Women present at the spot said some residents of Nagpada, however, continued to provide food. “Last night, even water bottles coming to the site were checked and stopped and we were asked who is providing us with all the essentials,” said Fatima, a resident of Grant Road.

However, despite the troubles, the women have decided not to leave the site. “We do not believe in the deadline that they have set for us, we won’t leave this place on Thursday. We started this protest, so that our demands are met and the government takes a stand against NRC. We want the state government to give us a written assurance of what they are claiming. Also, it is a national struggle. Until the resolution comes from Delhi, this protest won’t end,” said a housewife from Nagpada.

A male volunteer, who was closely associated with the protest from day one, said there were disagreements between protesters, with some suggesting the protest be called off, but others have decided to go on.

“After Saturday’s incident, several people decided they won’t participate in the protests. Also, after the detentions, most male volunteers were either removed from the protest site or decided to not be around because police could randomly pick them up and charge them, which could affect their future,” said a volunteer.