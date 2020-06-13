e-paper
Fight against Covid-19: CR’s robot to screen commuters at Pune railway station for fever

If the system finds the temperature of a passenger high while screening, it is equipped to raise an alarm to inform the railway authorities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:11 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
The system – Captain Arjun – is also equipped with sensor-based sanitizers and mask dispensers and the railways is also likely to introduce it at stations in Mumbai.
The Central Railway (CR) set up an interactive robot system outside Pune railway station on Friday to conduct thermal screenings of passengers. The system – Captain Arjun – is also equipped with sensor-based sanitizers and mask dispensers and the railways is also likely to introduce it at stations in Mumbai.

If the system finds the temperature of a passenger high while screening, it is equipped to raise an alarm to inform the railway authorities. Captain Arjun is also equipped with two cameras and artificial intelligence, which is aimed at tracking suspicious activities, amid the fast movement of passengers in the station. A siren would go off whenever any suspicious activity is detected. It can sanitise floors.

“The robotic systems will help in minimising human contact during thermal screenings. We are looking to introduce a similar system on railway stations in Mumbai,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officers, CR.

The zonal railway also recently introduced Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) machines for passengers at Nagpur railway station to conduct thermal screenings of passengers and check railway tickets.

