Flier held at Mumbai international airport for hiding ₹86-lakh gold under flight seat

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Sunday arrested a passenger upon his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly concealing gold bars under the seats of an aircraft. Gold worth ₹85.59 lakh was seized from under the accused’s seat.

The officers believe that the arrested accused, Naveen, who arrived in the city from Dubai, was only a carrier and had been trained by a Delhi-based cartel to hide the gold under the seats so that it could be retrieved later.

The officers followed Naveen, who is in his early twenties, based on suspicion, and later intercepted him before he exited the airport. “Naveen was questioned about his purpose of visiting Dubai and other details,” said a senior officer. He gave evasive replies, following which he was grilled. Naveen then said he had concealed gold in the seat. “Officers immediately rushed to the aircraft and found three 1-kg gold bars under Naveen’s seat.”

The officer said Naveen, who is from Haryana, pasted the gold bars under the seats using thick sellotape which could not be removed easily.

The officer said AIU is investigating if anyone was supposed to retrieve the gold from the aircraft.

