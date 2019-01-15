Follow order, raze Nirav Modi’s Alibaug bungalow: Bombay HC to Raigad collector

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Raigad collector to demolish illegal structures at Alibaug, including a bungalow of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

The court, while hearing compliance of its demolition orders in a public interest litigation (PIL) against illegal structures that flouted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at Alibaug, said it was not concerned with the coordination among different agencies and only wanted its orders to be followed. The court was informed that there was a problem in demolishing Modi’s bungalow as it was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On Monday, when the PIL filed by a social group Sambhuraje Yuvakranti of Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Seva Sangh through lawyer Uday Nighot came up for hearing, the state submitted its compliance report that out of the 58 structures that were issued demolition notices, ten had already been demolished. The PIL had alleged that around 116 illegal bungalows had been constructed in violation of CRZ norms.

Advocate Bhushan Kakade, appearing for the Raigad collector, stated demolition of the illegal structures had been delayed due to either lack of funds or proper demolition equipment. Kakade said many owners of the illegal structures had also filed suits and got a stay on the demolition from the Alibaug sessions court. However, Modi’s bungalow was not demolished as it was attached by the ED.

Kakade further submitted that he had apprised the ED of HC’s order regarding the demolition. The ED approached HC seeking directions as to what they should do in such a situation.

After hearing the submissions, the bench of chief justice Naresh Patil and justice Nitin Jamdar told the collector that it was not concerned with how he demolished the illegal structures. The court also questioned ED as to what it could gain by stalling the demolition of what was illegal. The ED application seeking directions from the court is expected to be heard on January 21.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 12:49 IST