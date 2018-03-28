HC grants bail to Mumbai woman ‘hired’ to smuggle minors to US

The Bombay high court on Monday granted bail to a Jogeshwari (East) resident who allegedly smuggled two minor children – a boy and a girl – to the US, using Indian passports of her children.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police booked Nirmal Azar Qureshi last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after receiving information from the US consulate in Mumbai complaining that she was purportedly “hired” to smuggle two unknown children using Indian passports of her own children containing valid US visas.

In March 2016, she had applied for US visa for herself and her children and had submitted her passport along with theirs. She took advantage of the US consulate’s policy of not requiring minor children to present themselves before the staff for a visa interview.

After grant of visa, she travelled to US in January 2017 along with two minor children.

Subsequently, a study of the US border-crossing showed that she had entered Orlando with two minor children, but returned back alone – purportedly after dropping the unknown children to their parents – who, too, were residing in the US as illegal migrants.

Investigations by local police supported the US consulate’s claim.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere of the high court granted bail to Qureshi primarily in view of the fact that she has been behind bars since June 2017, when she was arrested by the BKC police and now the investigation is complete and a charge sheet has been filed against her.

The judge ordered to release her on a personal bond of Rs50,000 and one or two solvent sureties of the same amount.

Besides, she has also been restrained from leaving Mumbai without prior permission of the trial court and has been asked to present herself to the investigating officer first Sunday of every month.