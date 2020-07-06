e-paper
Heavy rainfall likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra today: IMD

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra today: IMD

The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow.

mumbai Updated: Jul 06, 2020 05:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The weather agency further said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall.
The weather agency further said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall.
         

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“Monsoon remained widespread active over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall over many places and isolated extremely heavy falls,” read a press release by IMD.

The weather agency further said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall. “Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” it added.

“Moderate rain very likely in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 48 hours,” it further said.

