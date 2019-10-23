Height of barricades raised at Metro-3 car shed site in Aarey

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:31 IST

A day after the Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the Metro-3 car shed can continue in Aarey Milk Colony but no trees are to be cut, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has increased the height of the barricades around the site by installing tin sheds above the existing barricades.

MMRC said the height of the barricades was raised as a precautionary measure. “Anyone gaining unauthorised entry can be risky in the absence of proper safety gears. Earlier, such attempts to breach the wall and endangering safety have been noticed. Hence, to avoid any untoward incident, installation of the recommended height of fencing is initiated as the construction activity with heavy machinery progresses,” said an MMRC spokesperson.

Environmentalists and petitioners said it was a move to stop citizens from checking in on alleged illegal activities at the site. “The entire car depot site is being barricaded since Monday night, ensuring it is out of citizens’ view,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti. “It only casts a serious doubt on the purpose of this project. Under the guise of precautionary measures, MMRC is trying to hide the wrongdoings on the site, if any.”

Activist Zoru Bathena said, “Nobody is stopping MMRC from construction but citizens are only trying to keep a watch whether trees are being felled or not. However, if they are right, there is no need to hide anything.”

On Monday, advocates representing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had clarified before the SC that no trees had been cut and status quo was being maintained as per the Apex court’s order from October 7. However, the SC bench sought a status report on the plantation, transplantation, felling of trees, and details of any other construction activities.

“We have requested the learned solicitor general to place on record as to what other activities are proposed in Aarey Forest Area, is there any project of construction of the building in the offing, or has been sanctioned,” the bench said.

HT had reported on October 15 that soil testing for the 32-storey Metro Bhawan had begun at Aarey after the Aarey dairy department had permitted Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to begin construction work.

Since November 2014, Aarey Colony has been a bone of contention ever since the proposal was floated by MMRC to construct the car shed for its Metro 3 line (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz). Citizens have been at loggerheads with the MMRC and opposing the construction, claiming it was one of the last green lungs in Mumbai and home to a large biodiversity of flora and fauna.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:31 IST