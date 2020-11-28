e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Hema Upadhyay murder: Court in Mumbai issues warrant against father of accused

Hema Upadhyay murder: Court in Mumbai issues warrant against father of accused

The sessions court on Friday issued a bailable warrant to Ramadhar Sukhai Rajbhar, father of Vijay Rajbhar, one of the accused in case, for not producing the tempo used in the crime before the court.

mumbai Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:38 IST
Charul Shah
Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani were allegedly smothered with a chloroform-laced cloth at the warehouse of one of the accused on December 11, 2015.
The sessions court on Friday issued a bailable warrant to Ramadhar Sukhai Rajbhar, father of Vijay Rajbhar, one of the accused in Hema Upadhyay murder case, for not producing the tempo used in the crime before the court.

“We sought warrant as Vijay’s father Ramadhar failed to appear before the court and also did not make any submission about production of the tempo or its photograph before the court,” said special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade.

Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani were allegedly smothered with a chloroform-laced cloth at Vidhyadhar Rajbhar’s warehouse on December 11, 2015. The killers packed the bodies in cardboard boxes and dumped them in a Kandivli sewer. The prosecution alleged that the Vijay’s tempo was used for taking dead bodies.

The police, during investigation, seized the tempo in front of the independent witnesses. After the investigation on October 21, 2016, Rajbhar was allowed to take custody of his son’s tempo.

The court had, however, imposed strict conditions wherein Rajbhar was asked to execute indemnity bond of ₹5 lakh. The court also said, “He [Rajbhar] shall not transfer, or create third-party interest over the above referred tempo and shall produce the same as and when required by this court or the police station concerned.”

The prosecution is examining independent witness before whom the tempo was seized. During recording of evidence, the court asked that the tempo be produced for identification and summons were issued to Rajbhar. He, however, informed the court that Vijay’s wife had sold the tempo. In view of this, the court asked Rajbhar and prosecution to obtain photographs of the tempo.

The prosecution, on Friday, informed the court that no photographs of the tempo were taken. Meanwhile, Rajbhar remained absent from court on Friday. Hence, the warrant was issued by the court on the request of the special public prosecutor.

