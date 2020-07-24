IL&FS case: PMLA court seeks report on condition of Taloja prison

mumbai

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday called for a report from Taloja prison on the measures taken by the administration to deal with the spread of Covid 19 in the facility.

The special court was hearing a plea filed by Karunakaran Ramchand, former managing director (MD) of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), for interim bail on the grounds of the spread of Covid-19 in jail.

On Thursday, the court directed the Taloja prison authority to submit a fresh report concerning the overall condition of the Taloja prison in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The report needs to include the number of infected inmates and any Covid deaths.

The court noted that the authority had previously been directed to submit the report, but it was not done. Further, the authority had submitted the medical report of Ramchand, but it was not attached to the information on the overall condition of the prison in context to Covid-19.

Hence, the court issued fresh directions to the prison authority to submit the report by the next hearing scheduled on July 28.

Ramchand was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 19 last year for his alleged role in money laundering through IL&FS.