In Mumbai, effigies of coronavirus dubbed ‘coronasur’ burnt during Holi

mumbai

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 16:32 IST

An `effigy’ of coronavirus was burnt during Holi festivities in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

As the new virus, which has rattled the world after emerging in China’s Wuhan city, is making news daily, residents of Worli in south Mumbai decided to burn its effigy, dubbing it “Corona-sur’“ (corona-demon).

The Holi festival marks the victory of good over evil and heralds the onset of spring in the Indian subcontinent.