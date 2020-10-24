e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / In viral video, Mumbai woman trashes traffic cop when stopped for not wearing helmet, arrested

In viral video, Mumbai woman trashes traffic cop when stopped for not wearing helmet, arrested

A woman and another person was arrested on Saturday by police for allegedly trashing and misbehaving with a traffic police constable in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The woman, dressed in blue, is seen in a heated argument with the personnel.
The woman, dressed in blue, is seen in a heated argument with the personnel.(Screengrab from the viral video)
         

A woman and another person were arrested on Saturday by the police for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with a traffic police constable in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai. The woman has claimed that the police personnel had abused her.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media showing the woman beating up the traffic police personnel, who had stopped her for riding pillion without a helmet. The woman, dressed in blue, is seen in a heated argument with the personnel.

As the video started making rounds on the internet, it garnered sharp reactions from people, some also pointing out how the woman is seen not wearing a mask, which is a government rule as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The incident, which took place Friday afternoon at Kalbadevi’s Cotton Exchange Naka in Mumbai, also grabbed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s attention, who tweeted the video demanding immediate action against the woman, saying it is a “matter of Mumbai Police’s honour”.

 

Sharing the video on Twitter, the leader wrote in Marathi: “This woman must be dealt with immediately. It is a matter of honour for Mumbai Police. Take action.”

According to officials, the woman was riding pillion without a helmet on a two-wheeler and so was stopped by the traffic police officer, a PTI report said. Soon after, a heated argument took place regarding the challan. The episode was recorded on mobile phones by bystanders, which later found its way on the internet.

tags
top news
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In