IRCTC to run Tejas Express: Soon, your travel to Ahmedabad will be 20 minutes shorter

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:20 IST

Airport-like check-in counters, welcome arrangements, special reservation counters at stations and a 20-minute shorter journey — these are some of the new features of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, once the services are taken over by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC).

The outstation train, currently operated by the Indian Railways, takes around six hours and 50 minutes to reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai. This may reduce to six-and-a-half hours once IRCTC starts operating the express. The privately-run outstation train will also ply to and fro six days a week.

The express train is likely to run without a ticket collector, and hence, airport-like check-in counters have been proposed for the same. Special reservation counters will also be set up for passengers to make enquiries.

According to the railway ministry’s proposal, the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.40am and reach Mumbai Central at 1.10pm. After maintenance, the train will then depart from Mumbai Central at 3.40pm and arrive at Ahmedabad at 9.55pm on the same day. However, the timings and the halts of the express train, once IRCTC takes over, will be finalised after discussion with the Western Railway.

“The timings and stoppages can be altered, modified, through mutual consent between Indian Railways and IRCTC,” states a letter issued by Madhukumar Reddy, principle executive director (coaching), Railway Board.

The Union railway ministry, in consultation with the IRCTC, has also proposed halts for Tejas Express at Vadodara, Surat, and finally Mumbai Central stations. No halts in Mumbai, apart from Mumbai Central station, have been proposed till now. IRCTC will also decide the fare structure of the outstation train. “IRCTC will be permitted full flexibility to decide the fare to be charged from the passengers. No concessions or railway privilege or duty passes will be allowed on these trains,” states the letter.

Apart from Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, the IRCTC-run Tejas Express will also run on the Delhi-Lucknow route. Passengers on both routes will be able to avail the check-in counters, the welcome arrangements and current reservation counters.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:20 IST