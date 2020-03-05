e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Kin of man who died in jail to get ₹8 lakh

Kin of man who died in jail to get ₹8 lakh

mumbai Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:53 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The family of a 36-year-old man, who died in custody at Harsool jail in 2019, was granted a compensation of ₹8 lakh by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday.

A bench of justices TV Nalawade and MG Sewlikar accepted the post-mortem report prepared by a panel of four doctors concluding that the inmate, Yogesh Rathod, died due to a skull fracture and damage to the brain.

The panel had opined that the injury was a result of hitting with a hard and blunt object on the head.

“Rathod died probably owing to assault made on him,” the bench said, adding that the victim’s family should be compensated.

Rathod’s wife, Priyanka, 27, had moved the high court in 2019 seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the death of her husband due to custodial torture when he was lodged in Harsool jail.

top news
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News