Kin of man who died in jail to get ₹8 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:53 IST

The family of a 36-year-old man, who died in custody at Harsool jail in 2019, was granted a compensation of ₹8 lakh by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday.

A bench of justices TV Nalawade and MG Sewlikar accepted the post-mortem report prepared by a panel of four doctors concluding that the inmate, Yogesh Rathod, died due to a skull fracture and damage to the brain.

The panel had opined that the injury was a result of hitting with a hard and blunt object on the head.

“Rathod died probably owing to assault made on him,” the bench said, adding that the victim’s family should be compensated.

Rathod’s wife, Priyanka, 27, had moved the high court in 2019 seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the death of her husband due to custodial torture when he was lodged in Harsool jail.