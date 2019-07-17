Maharashtra government gives 30-year lease extension for National Gallery of Modern Art plot

The Maharashtra government extended the lease of its upmarket south Mumbai plot, which houses National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), for another 30 years on a nominal lease rent of Rs 1 per annum. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. The lease of the plot expired in 2014.

The state government owns the plot — admeasuring 14,896 sq m — and the structure on top of it. In 1984, it was given to the NGMA, run by the ministry of culture, on a lease period of 30 years at the nominal lease rent of Rs 1 per annum. After the lease of the plot ended in 2014, the ministry had requested the state for an extension, said a senior official from the state revenue department.

“The state government had to decide whether they want to increase the lease rent or continue with the existing nominal lease. After deliberations, it was decided that the state will not increase the lease amount,” the official said.

Situated at Colaba near Regal Cinema, NGMA was opened to the public in 1996. It hosts various exhibitions and art collections of famous artists, sculptors and different civilisations.

NGMA aims to acquire and preserve works of modern art from 1850s onwards.

