Maharashtra govt puts on hold pension, ST travel concession for senior citizens

In a bid to avoid the additional burden of ₹350 crore, the cash-strapped state government has put its plan of extending financial benefits to senior citizens in the 60-65 age bracket on hold.

The government, in July last year, announced the age criterion for senior citizens would be lowered to 60 years from 65 years. While the schemes not linked to finances such as medical aid, old-age homes were implemented immediately, pension under the Shravan Bal Seva Rajya Nivrutti Vetan Yojana (SBSRNVY), for those with an annual income of less than ₹21,000, and ST bus concession were referred to an expert committee headed by the chief secretary.

“The new definition adds 5.5 lakh more citizens to the senior citizen population of 1.25 crore. We had proposed a pension of ₹600 under SBSRNVY (including Centre’s share of ₹200) and 25% travel concession, lower than the 50% for those above 65 years, for them. After holding series of meetings, we decided to put the proposal on hold for the current financial year,” said an official who was member of the committee.

Chief secretary DK Jain said, “We are developing a mechanism to ascertain the age of the newly added citizens in the category. As a major chunk of citizens in rural areas don’t have birth proof and there is no set system to issue such certificates, we fear the benefits may reach ineligible people. We will develop a mechanism before extending the scheme to citizens above 60 years.”

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “We have asked the Centre to increase its share in the pension and other schemes for senior citizens. We are planning a lot of schemes for them in the budget.”

Shailesh Mishra, president, NGO Silver Innings, alleged the government was giving wrong reasons.

“They are calculating the burden on the eligible population of 5.5 lakh, whereas very few of them avail of the ST concession or pension. Ascertaining age should not be a problem as almost all citizens have Aadhaar cards. The government should extend the benefits to them,” he said.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 00:12 IST