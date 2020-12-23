e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra lifts restrictions on amusement parks, water sports, tourist places

Maharashtra lifts restrictions on amusement parks, water sports, tourist places

The administration said it will take into consideration the standard operating procedures issued by the central government

mumbai Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed amusement/entertainment parks, water sports parks and tourist places outside containment zones to restart operations as a part of its unlock measures.

The order issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said water sports and other activities like naukavihar (boating) will be allowed outside containment zones. The administration will take into consideration the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the central government.

Similarly, entertainment/amusement parks, including indoor gaming places, have been given the green signal.

Also Read: Covid-19 immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

All these places had closed down in March following the Covid-19 lockdown.

There have been mixed reactions to this move. “At a time when the government is imposing restrictions like night curfews and the threat of Covid-19 still remains, it is a wrong step to reopen these amusement parks. It will only result in the increase of infections,” said Nagma Khan Hashmi, a media professional.

According to Fahim Batliwala, proprietor, Simca Advertising, “Amusement parks employs thousands of people who are now in dire straits after months of lockdown, so this should help. However, all precautions like wearing masks and social distancing need to be taken.”

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
