Maharashtra on the verge of 25000 case mark; death toll reached 921

mumbai

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:35 IST

While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the district officials to prepare an exit plan from the lockdown in the next three days Maharashtra reached close to 25000 Covid-19 cases mark which is expected to be breached on Wednesday.

The state reported 1016 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 24,427. Mumbai is nearing the 15000 case mark after its total reached 14947 on Tuesday. The state government is in favour of easing the restrictions further in lesss affected or unaffected areas while continuing the lockdown in red zones such as Mumbai, Pune and Nashik areas which have been reporting maximum cases.

The state has reported 5364 cases in the last four days and saw 190 deaths during this period.

53 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 921. Of the total deaths, 28 were in Mumbai, six each in Pune and Panvel, 5 in Jalgaon, Solapur 3, Thane 2, one each in Raigad, Aurangabad city and Jalgaon city. 21 of the patients who

died on Tuesday were above 60 years of age, while 27 were in the age group of 40-59years and remaining below the age of 40 years. 35 of them had high-risk comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart ailments.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the district officials to prepared an exit plan from the lockdown by May 15. At the same time, Thackeray emphasised strict lockdown implementation in containment zone (where cases are found in large numbers) and said that it should not spread out of these areas. The chief minister also said that those districts that have adequate health machinery should start door-to-door screening of people, which was followed in Goa, to ascertain symptoms and comorbidities.

Thackeray held a video-conference with Divisional Commissioner and District

Collectors and asked all district authorities should submit an exit plan with their suggestions and expectations. “The plan has to come in from all the districts by May 15 based on which the state would prepare its plan and submit it to the Centre. The CM

stressed that now the chain should be broken and that there should not be any transmission outside of the containment zones in the state,” a senior bureaucrat said.

State saw the rise of 10514 cases in the just nine days, while the deaths reported in this period were 373. State breached its 10,000-case mark on April 30 with total of 10498 cases after having reported its first Covid-19 case on March 9. It took nearly 53 days to reach its 10,000 cases mark. It crossed 15000 cases on May 5 when the total of the cases was 15525.

The state health department has added a disclaimer to the data it released stating that even Mumbai corporation has started referring to the ICMR data for the positive cases and reconciliation may lead to difference in the figures.

According to the state health department, the mortality rate in the state stood at 3.71%, down from 7.21% on April 12. The country’s mortality rate hovers around 3.24%.

Maharashtra has sent back over 65000 migrants in more than 50 trains departed to various states so far. “We have been feeding more than 16 lakh people including homeless, migrants, beggars for the last 50 days. It included 5.70 lakh migrants who were at the shelters in various districts. Besides those who have been sent back in trains, the same amount of the migrants have been sent back in buses or they have arranged to go back on their own. There are a whole lot of a few lakh migrant workers who have been living in their owned or rented homes in cities and go back whenever the trains start. Though we do not have the data compiled, there could be mass exodus from cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik once the trains start,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

With the constant rise in the Covid-19 cases, the state government is not in the favour of the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions at least in the Red zones such as Mumbai and Pune where new cases are being reported in significant numbers. While taking review of the situation about the Covid-19 spread and the challenges that are being faced by the district administration, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also gauged the mood at the district level over the lockdown. The district authorities of the orange and green zones have been directed to push for the industrial and commercial operations in their areas. The government is expecting maximum industrial units to go operational in these areas as it would help it in revival of the economy.

A statement from the CMO stated the chief minister cited the example of Goa which carried out a door-to-door survey for Covid-19. “The size of Goa is like one of our districts. They went door-to-door and screened people for symptoms. If district authorities carry out a primary check-up, not just for coronavirus, but for other

diseases as well, people would not only get timely treatment but also get cured,” the statement said.

A divisional commissioner, who was a part of the meeting said, “He (The

CM) said that some districts that have a sizeable population proportionate to health machinery should engage in door-to-door screening. It is will not only help in symptoms for Covid-19 but also help build data for other diseases such as diabetes, heart ailments, etc. Not all districts would engage in it for want of healthcare staff, a couple of districts could start.” He added that door to door screening is done in containment zones.

Thackeray also discussed measures to revive the state economy. He said that though economic activities have resumed in the green zone of Maharashtra, authorities should ensure that there are no new cases. A senior bureaucrat added, “The chief minister has also asked the department concerned to prepare a plan if migrants do not come back in time. Maharashtra will also have to look at creating its new workforce.”

“The authorities in the Red zones have however been asked to strictly implement the lockdown orders. State government wants the suburban railway services to be operanal in Mumbai for the essential services so that the stress on the employees in these services is relieved and a positive message is sent out. But while doing so, the stricter implementation of the restrictions in the containment zones is necessary. The district collectors and municipal commissioners have been asked to go far aggressive contact tracing and institutional quarantine of the people in containment zones,” an official from the home department said.

The number of recovery of patients from the Covid-19 infections has however significantly gone up, owing to the change in the policy of discharging the patients. The number of the recovery in the state has increased significantly over the last few days taking the number to over 5000. “587 patients recovered on Monday and its a record number of recovery so far. 339 patients were discharged on Tuesday. The improvement in the recovery rate will help us in minimising the fear about the virus in the minds of the common people,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

After Gondia, Parbhani district has successfully elevated itself to Green zone from Orange zone as the district has not found any new patient in the last 14 days. Gondiya was another district to become a Green zone last week by retaining its number of cases at 1. Gadchiroli in Vidarbha is the only district which has not reported a single case of coronavirus so far. Another Vidarbha district Wardha reported its first case two days ago pushing it in the orange zone.

The number of tests in the state touched 221645 on Tuesday. 195804 of them were negative. 2,81655 people are currently under home quarantine, while 15,627 are under institutional quarantine. 12,923 teams of health workers have screened 54.92 lakh people for suspected infection, after they came in contact with patients. 5125 patients have fully recovered from various hospitals, after testing positive in the past nine weeks.

State has 1289 containment zones earmarked for the strict lockdown owing to the high number of positive patients. In Mumbai, municipal corporation has broken the zones into smaller ones for better monitoring.

A report releaseed by Medical Education and Drugs Department has highlighted that 73% of the patients died so far had high risk comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart ailment among others. 52% patients found positive after their tests, were Asymptomatic, the report released on Tuesday stated.

Meanwhile, state police registered 1.04 lakh cases against the citizens for the violation of the lockdown restrictions under section 188 of the criminal procedure code. 19838 citizens were arrested and the fine of Rs 3.98 crore collected from them. Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that 750 people have been arrested for 212 cases of attack on police during lockdown.