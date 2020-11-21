e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra to build 8.82 lakh homes for the homeless within 100 days

Maharashtra to build 8.82 lakh homes for the homeless within 100 days

The Maharashtra government on Friday launched an ambitious scheme of building more than 8.82 lakh houses for the homeless people residing in rural parts of the state and has set a target of constructing these homes within 100 days by February 28, 2021.

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the ₹4,000-crore scheme on Friday.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the ₹4,000-crore scheme on Friday. (DGIPR)
         

The Maharashtra government on Friday launched an ambitious scheme of building more than 8.82 lakh houses for the homeless people residing in rural parts of the state and has set a target of constructing these homes within 100 days by February 28, 2021. The homes will be built by amalgamating many schemes being run by the state and the Centre. Named Maha Awas Yojana, the ₹4,000-crore scheme was launched by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure that the homes are of good quality.

“All the officials must ensure that the houses should be pucca and of good quality. They should be so ideal and beautiful that people from other states would come to see them,” the CM said while launching the scheme.

He said that the government has made several changes in Maha Awas Yojana to ensure it is a complete package. “We will not only give grants to people for building houses, but will also see that they get land and have basic amenities such as toilets by ensuring loans from banks,” Thackeray said.

Rural development minister Hasan Mushrif said, “We have set a target to build 882,135 houses by February 28 with an expenditure of ₹4,000 crore. We will be providing land to those who don’t have any and will also regularise illegal encroachment on government plots under the scheme. We want to ensure that not a single family is left homeless in rural Maharashtra.”

