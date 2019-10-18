Man booked for sexually assaulting teenager at Kharghar

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:42 IST

Navi Mumbai An employee of a private coaching centre, who allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old supervisor of the centre, was booked by the Kharghar police. He has not been arrested so far.

According to the police, the survivor had joined the centre as a supervisor in August to support her family. The centre has its branches at different places in Navi Mumbai, including Nerul and Kharghar.

Mahesh Patil, inspector from Kharghar police station, said, “On September 22, the survivor was at the Nerul branch. She was sent to the Kharghar branch in the afternoon for some work. After finishing work around 7.30pm, she was getting ready to go home. The accused was doing something in the room. There were no other people at the centre then. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused bolted the door and sexually assaulted her.”

“The survivor was too scared to disclose anything about the incident to anyone. Earlier this week, she mustered courage and narrated the entire episode to her family members. On Tuesday, she came to us with her mother and registered an FIR against the accused,” he said.

“After the accused learnt about the FIR, he went into hiding. We are searching for him,” Patil said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:42 IST