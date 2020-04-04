Man promised liquor at doorstep amid lockdown, duped of ₹30k

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:13 IST

A 37-year-old man was recently duped of ₹30,000 by a cyber fraudster who promised to deliver liquor at his doorstep amidst the coronavirus lockdown, in Agripada area.

The victim is a branding communications manager at a multi-speciality hospital. According to Agripada police, the manager received a missed call on his mobile phone on March 29. When he called back, the fraudster impersonated as a local wine shop owner in Byculla and offered liquor at his doorstep, as he was a regular customer.

The manager then ordered five black label bottles and paid ₹20,000 in advance using a digital wallet. The fraudster asked for an additional ₹10,000 as the demand was high. The manager paid the additional amount too. When the liquor was not delivered, the victim called the fraudster multiple times and he assured him that it was on its way. After that, the fraudster blocked his number. The manager then approached Agripada police and lodged a complaint.

Police filed an FIR under sections of the IPC and IT Act against the unidentified fraudster.