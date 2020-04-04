e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man promised liquor at doorstep amid lockdown, duped of ₹30k

Man promised liquor at doorstep amid lockdown, duped of ₹30k

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:13 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 37-year-old man was recently duped of ₹30,000 by a cyber fraudster who promised to deliver liquor at his doorstep amidst the coronavirus lockdown, in Agripada area.

The victim is a branding communications manager at a multi-speciality hospital. According to Agripada police, the manager received a missed call on his mobile phone on March 29. When he called back, the fraudster impersonated as a local wine shop owner in Byculla and offered liquor at his doorstep, as he was a regular customer.

The manager then ordered five black label bottles and paid ₹20,000 in advance using a digital wallet. The fraudster asked for an additional ₹10,000 as the demand was high. The manager paid the additional amount too. When the liquor was not delivered, the victim called the fraudster multiple times and he assured him that it was on its way. After that, the fraudster blocked his number. The manager then approached Agripada police and lodged a complaint.

Police filed an FIR under sections of the IPC and IT Act against the unidentified fraudster.

top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates| 6 virus deaths recorded in Maharashtra today: Officials
Covid-19 updates| 6 virus deaths recorded in Maharashtra today: Officials
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news