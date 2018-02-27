Man abandons 2 toddlers at Kalyan station: Cops suspect he got into outstation train

Based on the CCTV footage they scrutinised, officers from Kalyan GRP said they suspect the man who abandoned the two minor girls at Kalyan station could be their father. The toddlers were found sleeping by the GRP personnel around 1.30am, towards the Karjat-end of platform no 6 and 7, on Monday.

“In the footage we can see how the man was behaving with the girls. We suspect him to be their father. He sat with the girls for nearly three hours before they fell asleep, after which he abandoned them,” said senior inspector Dinkar Pingle from Kalyan GRP.

However, the GRP could not figure out what the man did next because he walked towards the end of the platform which did not have CCTV cameras. “We think he boarded a long distance train,” said Pingle.

Another GRP officer said the girls are too young to give details of their parents or home. A day after the girls were kept at a children’s shelter in Dombivli, a team from Child Welfare Commission (CWC), Ulhasnagar, took their custody. The CWC will now decide when to shift the girls to a child care centre.

Pingle said, “The photos of the girls have been sent to all the police stations. A case has been registered under section of 317 (abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it). Until the probe concludes, the girls will be looked after by the CWC.”