Man who found burnt remains of Sheena Bora cross-examined by Mukerjeas’ counsel

Counsel for former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday cross-examined the villager who had first discovered the partially burnt skeletal remains that were later identified as Sheena’s in Pen, Raigad.

Ganesh Dhene was examined by the prosecution as the 70th witness in the case.

Dhene, police patil and resident of Hetevne village, told the court that he was passing by the area when he found the remains in 2012. He was travelling in a tempo traveller and stopped by the property to pick up mangoes, he told the court. He said there was a pungent smell emanating from the decomposed body. On finding the skeletal remains, he alerted the local police.

The witness claimed that after he alerted police, a team of investigating officers visited the spot and doctors had taken samples of the bones and teeth.

Sheena’s murder came to light in 2015, following the arrest of Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai for illegal possession of arms. During interrogation, Rai revealed that Indrani had allegedly killed Sheena and dumped her body in Pen. The forensic samples collected in 2012 helped police establish Sheena’s death.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 14:20 IST