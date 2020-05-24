Man with alleged Maoist link nabbed for robbing Andheri petrol pump by ATS

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:17 IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Juhu unit arrested a 38-year-old man involved in more than 30 cases of robbery, dacoity and allegedly financing Maoist groups.

The accused, Dalbir Singh Balwant Singh Rawat alias Raja alias Pappu Nepali was arrested on Saturday with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges when he came with the intention of conducting robbery at a petrol pump in Andheri (West).

According to a press note by the ATS, Rawat along with his associates had robbed 16 kg of gold from a jewellery workshop in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in 2017 and he was still wanted in the case. Rawat has more than 30 past cases of robbery and dacoity in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Following a tip-off, police inspector Daya Nayak of the Juhu ATS unit laid a trap at Mastkar Petrol pump and arrested Rawat.

ATS have registered a case under Arms Act against Rawat and are conducting an inquiry to find out his alleged link with Maoist groups and also trying to find out that the medium through which he used to send money to Maoist group, said ATS officer.