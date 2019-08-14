Minority colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region see dip in FYJC cut-offs

mumbai

The special merit list, announced on Wednesday, offered a mixed bag to first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

While minority colleges like Jai Hind, KC and Mithibai Colleges saw a dip in their cut-offs owing to surrendered quota seats, non-minority colleges like VG Vaze, Ruia and Ruparel Colleges saw a spike in cut-offs across streams.

Students who have been allotted colleges under the special round can confirm their admissions by August 19.

At Jai Hind College, the cut-off for Science went down from 82% in the third list to 39.2% in the special list. Mithibai College also recorded a 13% dip in its Science cut-off.

Commerce and Arts cut-offs saw a dip of 2-6% dip in these colleges.

“With most Science aspirants preferring to opt for colleges near their homes, there seem to be fewer takers for the stream in prominent colleges. Many seats in the stream lie vacant even in the minority quota, which is surrendered only after the third round,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College.

“It would be a challenge for colleges to ensure these students cope well with other high scorers,” he said.

As per a 2018 judgment of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court, minority colleges can surrender vacant quota seats only after three regular rounds of admissions under the centralised admission process (CAP).

As per the data provided by the state education department, 40,000 seats were surrendered in the MMR this year after three regular rounds, which are now available in the special round.

In non-minority colleges like VG Vaze, Ruia and Ruparel Colleges, cut-offs rose since these colleges have few seats left after the three regular rounds. At VG Vaze College, the cut-off for Science jumped from 88.8% to 98.2% as there was only one seat left. “We just got a student with 98.2%, which might have been a result of stream change or preference change on the student’s side,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College.

The college has no seats left in the Commerce stream and only four seats left in Arts after the third round.

