Mumbai News / More Covid deaths among men compared to women, shows research by Mumbai civic body

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A total of 5,110 of the 92,827 men – 5.5% – suffering from Covid-19 in the city died, while 2,655 deaths (4.6%) were reported among the city’s 57,436 women patients in this period, according to an analytical research conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of the data from the start of the outbreak till September 6.

Civic officials said higher mobility for work was one of the reasons behind the higher rate of Covid deaths among men. The research also revealed that proportion of women patients with co-morbidities is higher than compared to men.

Shashank Joshi, member of state’s Covid task force, said, “It is absolutely true that there is a gender bias. Firstly, women are a biologically superior sex. Also, estrogen, which is a female hormone, is protective against Covid compared to testosterone (male hormone) which is detrimental to Covid and mortality too. The host immune response of men is weaker. So the cause for a higher mortality rate in men is purely hormonal.”

The research also revealed that deaths up to the age of 60 are decreasing gradually for both men and women.

BMC said the reason is improvement in availability of hospital beds and line of treatment

“We have invested significantly in data analytics to get a fair idea of the Covid situation in Mumbai and accordingly frame our health policies. For instance, we have used something called as ‘predictive analytics’ to forecast case counts to appropriately plan for management of healthcare machinery. We have conducted artificial intelligence-based screenings, which included chest X-ray and retina scan to detect Covid and identify possible co-morbidities among high risk contacts,” said a senior civic official.

A team of analysts were roped in to work on Covid data analytics in BMC’s Covid war room that was headed by additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

