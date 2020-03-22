Mumbai civic body says it is trying to trace those who came in contact with coronavirus-infected singer

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:45 IST

A day after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said it has been trying to trace all those who came in contact with her during her two-day stay in Mumbai between March 9 and 11. Kapoor was not screened at the airport as the procedure was started only five days ago, said officials.

Kapoor had tested positive for the virus on Friday and left a chain of VIPs in a frenzy who have either put themselves in self-isolation or were earmarked for monitoring by the administration.

According to officials, Kapoor had left for Lucknow on March 11 from Mumbai airport. During her two-day stay in the city, Kapoor visited a recording studio, said civic officials said.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, confirming the development, said, “We are trying to get details of the people she met and find out if they have any symptoms of coronavirus,” Kakani said.

BMC officials said they are trying to ascertain if Kapoor met any VIP during her stay in the city. Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “We are exploring all possible angles to ascertain who Kapoor came in contact with, and will reveal further details at an appropriate time.”

The BMC also said that on March 9 when Kapoor landed at Mumbai airport from London, passengers from the United Kingdom (UK) had not been screened. Officials are checking the details of March 9 to ascertain more details.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, said, “On March 9, we were not screening passengers from London. It started only five days ago. Also, we had not started stamping hands of passengers for home quarantine on March 9. However, passengers should have been careful if they were coming from a country that was affected due to coronavirus.”

Mumbai airport officials are also preparing a report on those who came in contact with the singer during her visit to the airport on the two days.

“We are screening CCTV cameras and trying to ascertain the number of people who came in close contact with Kapoor while she was at the airport on March 9 and March 11,” an airport official said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have lodged first information (FIR) against Kapoor for her negligence in compliance of necessary directives to safeguard against the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease after her foreign return earlier this month.